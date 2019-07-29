Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Visteon (NYSE:VC) received a $60.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE:VC opened at $67.06 on Friday. Visteon has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $122.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 36.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 233,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 43.4% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 40.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

