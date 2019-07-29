Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,363,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 3,132,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $403.50 million, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,331,000 after purchasing an additional 249,541 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 586,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $9,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

