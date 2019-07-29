Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Visa by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 368,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,583,000 after purchasing an additional 96,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.96. 237,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,835. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.24. The company has a market cap of $366.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.