VIQ Solutions (VQS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of VQS stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.14. 41,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,165. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 531.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

