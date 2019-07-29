Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Vical shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 742,004 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Vical had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 1,002.10%. Analysts forecast that Vical Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of Vical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vical (NASDAQ:VICL)

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

