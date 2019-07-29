VIBE Market Capitalization Tops $5.81 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $417,732.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00287095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.01552934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00118562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

