VF (NYSE:VFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.39. VF has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VF will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 159,863 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

