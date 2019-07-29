Vermilion Energy Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$24.29 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$24.27 and a 52-week high of C$47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$481.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,696 shares in the company, valued at C$1,085,984.80. Also, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 6,715 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.12, for a total value of C$188,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,428,974.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,699 shares of company stock valued at $584,089.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

