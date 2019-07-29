Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 2,378 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. 3,843,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $317.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

