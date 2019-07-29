Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $91.17 million and approximately $782,616.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00938794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000381 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,849,756,269 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gate.io, TradeOgre, Graviex, Upbit, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Crex24, SouthXchange, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

