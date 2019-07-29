Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

VTR opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

