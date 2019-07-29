Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.84.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,227. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.23. Ventas has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

