Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 284,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of VAPO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. 1,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24. Vapotherm has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $342.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

