Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Lifted by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 757,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 12.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $62,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

