Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

