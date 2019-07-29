Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after buying an additional 1,018,093 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,996,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,278,000 after buying an additional 274,928 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,030,000 after buying an additional 120,170 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,584,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after buying an additional 394,731 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

