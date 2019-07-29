Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.50. 1,317,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,140,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

