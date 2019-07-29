Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

