VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.22, approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the period.

