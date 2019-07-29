ValuEngine Upgrades Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

