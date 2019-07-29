ValuEngine Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE:COR opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $66,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $672,337.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,182.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,706. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

