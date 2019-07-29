VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 799,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Alfred John Jr. Knapp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 408,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 162,223 shares of company stock valued at $275,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,045 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,175,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,071. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 98.98% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.