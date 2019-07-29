Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Trading Up 0.8%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.79 and last traded at $153.12, approximately 31,274 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 586,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 191.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

