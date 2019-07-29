UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 148,955 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Wichmann bought 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.55. 977,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

