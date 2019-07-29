United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.87.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

