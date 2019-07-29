United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.87.
United Parcel Service stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.
In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
