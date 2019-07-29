UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE UNF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.01. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.74.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $137,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $139,381.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,921.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $305,112 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 714,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in UniFirst by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,385,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

