Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 595 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 2.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 63,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.75. 549,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.42.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

