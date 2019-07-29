Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 505 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,772. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

