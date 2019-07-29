Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 213,180 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 278,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 5,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,521. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

