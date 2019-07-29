UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $512.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,998.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 623,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 19,422 shares of company stock worth $254,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,570,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth $3,048,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth $2,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

