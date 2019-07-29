Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.23. Ultratech shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23.

Ultratech Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTEK)

Ultratech, Inc (Ultratech) develops, manufactures and markets photolithography, laser thermal processing and inspection equipment. The Company operates through the manufacture and distribution of capital equipment to manufacturers of integrated circuits and nanotechnology components segment. The Company serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices, including packaging processes and various nanotechnology components such as laser diodes, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HBLEDs) and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), as well as atomic layer deposition systems (ALD) for customers located throughout the world.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Ultratech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultratech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.