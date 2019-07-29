Ultiledger Trading Up 49.9% This Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00287176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.01558172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,909,072 tokens. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

