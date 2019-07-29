UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and $253,706.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. During the last week, UGAS has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.73 or 0.06183343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00049540 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,742,217 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

