UBS Group Analysts Give Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) a $23.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $553.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.