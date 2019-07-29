Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.19. 517,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,450,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.33. Twitter has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,648 shares of company stock worth $3,416,272 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

