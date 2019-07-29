Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Twist Bioscience’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $29.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Twist Bioscience an industry rank of 48 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $33.98. 287,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,490. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

