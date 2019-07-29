Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.03

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 2295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 649,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $19,431,693.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,830,782 shares of company stock valued at $53,883,657. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,687,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $3,815,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

