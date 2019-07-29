Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,943 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises approximately 3.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.64. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.