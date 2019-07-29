Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $934,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.16. 12,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.