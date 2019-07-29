Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$468.91 million for the quarter.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.76. 170,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.