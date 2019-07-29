Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $76.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Tucows stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,778. Tucows has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $533.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 64,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,256,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

