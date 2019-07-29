Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,941,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

