Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.9% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 31.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.48. 5,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,459. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.