TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Short Interest Up 11.3% in July

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,148,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 4,627,500 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tradeweb Markets in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Wilkins sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $109,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $146,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $982,472 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,354. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.