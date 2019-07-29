Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $276,209.44 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 28,712 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $276,209.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,634,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 21,521 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $206,816.81.

On Monday, July 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 400 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $3,840.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 125 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $1,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 12,301 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $118,089.60.

On Friday, July 12th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 12,885 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $123,824.85.

On Monday, July 8th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 1,910 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $18,336.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,226 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $21,369.60.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,636 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $73,381.96.

On Monday, July 1st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 17,974 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $174,168.06.

On Friday, June 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 1,508 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $14,476.80.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. 7,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.15. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 471,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 528,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 262,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.