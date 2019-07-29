Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given a $123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.65.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.41. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $75.84 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $3,422,440.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,072.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,943. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $2,234,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.