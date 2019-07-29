Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) vs. Ability (OTCMKTS:ABIL) Financial Contrast

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) and Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Track Group and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Ability shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Track Group and Ability’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $30.57 million 0.19 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Ability $540,000.00 9.07 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

Track Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group -14.50% 228.30% 3.97% Ability -1,833.99% N/A -52.12%

Risk and Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Track Group beats Ability on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices. It also provides data analytics services; BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system; Violence Smartphone Application that creates a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; InTouch, a smartphone monitoring and supervision application for the criminal justice market to compliment traditional Electronic Monitoring Solutions; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Track Group, Inc. sells its products primarily in the United States, Latin American countries, and the Caribbean countries. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

