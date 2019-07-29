Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $36,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE:TSS opened at $136.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

