Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €57.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.33 ($68.99).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €48.03 ($55.85) on Thursday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.74.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

