Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 6.5% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $113,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE TD traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

